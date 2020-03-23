Home | News | General | Breaking: Italian COVID-19 index case tests negative

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has announced that the Italian coronavirus index case in Nigeria has now tested negative.

The governor who disclosed this on Friday night on his official handle said the government was able to limit the transmission to a single contact.

"As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.

"Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

"The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19 yet.

"The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell."

"Once again, we will like to convey the enthusiasm of the team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of #COVID19.

"The patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by staff of the infectious Disease Hospital,Yaba and all members of the EOC," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in line with the ban placed on large crowds in Lagos by the state government due to outbreak of coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the police to arrest anyone who violates the directive.

During a broadcast in Lagos on Friday, March 20, Sanwo-Olu said that such gatherings include social clubs, night clubs, event centres and others, PM News reports.

The governor said that to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the police have been given the go-ahead to arrest and disperse all such gatherings in the state.

In his view, social distancing is the best preventive measure against the virus until a cure is found for it.

Moreover, he went on to reveal that operators of high capacity buses would be allowed to convey only a maximum of 47 passengers.

