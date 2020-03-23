Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Fayemi orders civil servants to work from home

Governor of Nigeria’s state of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has ordered some categories of civil servants in the state to work from home in view of the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also banned gatherings above 20 people and directed all schools from primary to tertiary level be closed indefinitely.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, the governor said civil servants from level 12 below should stay and work from home, except those on essential duty.

According to him, the steps were necessary to check further spread of the virus in the interest of the citizens.

“All non-essential services in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020. These includes civil and public servants from level 12 officers and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, media professionals, and security/ watchmen in public institutions.

”No overloading of passengers in public transportation with effect from today. Commercial vehicles must ensure only one person is sitting in the front seat with the driver and not more than three passengers on a row in the backseat. Motorcyclists (Okadas) must carry only one passenger each to minimize close contact as much as possible. Hand washing facilities must be available at all motor parks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates for 2020 until further notice due to the spread of coronavirus.

Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, WAEC's head of national office in Nigeria, on Friday, March 20, said that the examination earlier fixed to begin on Monday, April 6, across member nations will no longer be conducted as planned.

In a statement on Friday, Areghan said: “This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the federal and state governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease."

He added that upon the improvement of the global health circumstances that necessitated the postponement, a new date will be fixed and announced to the public.

