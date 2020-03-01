Home | News | General | Former Anambra Speaker Chinwe Nwaebili Spotted at Law School, Abuja

Those who miss seeing former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly Rt. Honourable Chinwe Claire Nwaebili in the ever-vibrant political circles of Anambra state where she had been conspicuously present before now can now heave a sigh of relief.

This because she is currently slugging it out at the Nigerian Law school, Gwari Abuja, in expectation of being called to the bar much sooner than later.

A few weeks ago, Newsmaker sighted the former Commissioner for environment Anambra state hopping from one class to the other with her fellow students in order to meet up her assignments and classes in partial fulfillment of being called to the Nigerian Bar.

Close associates to the accountant turned politician say she always talked about fulfilling her childhood ambition of becoming a lawyer and had enrolled into the faculty of law, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, to pursue this ambition.

After four years of academic bombardment which included periods of political campaigns,(she contested to be in the House of Reps) says the source, she has now proceeded to the Nigerian law school Abuja.

Some of her fellow students describe her as big mummy who is enthusiastic about the legal profession, has a humble disposition and readily lends support to their needs when necessary.

