EDUCATION: Wike’s target for Rivers 

By Simeon Nwakaudu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Improving the quality of education has always been a major focus of the Wike Administration. When he took over leadership in 2015, the education sector was in dire need.

All through his first term, Governor Wike diligently revived the education sector. From the basic , to the senior secondary up to the tertiary education level, Governor Wike upgraded facilities. The impact has been felt up to the rural communities.

All the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State felt the impact of the educational programmes and policies of Governor Wike during his first term. He promised to do more for Rivers people.

His second term has been a continuation of the wonderful revival of the education sector. The basic education sector is witnessing the massive upgrade and reconstruction of schools.

In the last one year, about 100 basic education schools have been upgraded and reconstructed by the Wike Administration.

The objective of the Wike Administration is to ensure that Rivers children have access to quality learning facilities.

Through the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board and the Rivers State Ministry of Education, the Wike Administration has empowered teachers with modern teaching skills.

The training and retraining of teachers has been upscaled by the administration. Governor Wike believes that when teachers are empowered with higher knowledge and skills, they will deliver more to Rivers children.

Within the first one year of his second term, Governor Wike has reconstructed and equipped three major schools in the state. They are: Government Secondary School, Ubima, (Formerly Community Secondary School, Ubima), Sea bed Model School , Port Harcourt and Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt.

Major secondary schools spread across the three senatorial districts of the State are witnessing upgrade and general restoration. This is a continuation of the phased reconstruction of iconic schools started by the Wike Administration during his first term.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is embarking on the reconstruction and remodeling of the following secondary schools: Enitonia High School, Port Harcourt in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area; Government Secondary School, Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Community Secondary School, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area ,Community Secondary School,

Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Bonny National Grammar School, Bonny in Bonny Local Government Area and Government Secondary School, Okarki in Ahoada West Local Government Area

Others are: Western Ahoada Central High School, Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Government Secondary School, Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Government Secondary Schoo, Okporowo -Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area,Government Secondary School, Obuama in Degema Local Government Area, Community Secondary School, Omuanwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Model Secondary School Bakana in Degema Local Government Area and Model Secondary School, Tombia in Degema Local Government Area .

The Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike has improved the funding of tertiary institutions in the state, developing the right facilities that have led to the accreditation of courses.

The Rivers State University, the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Keenule Beeson Polytechnic, Bori and the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt have been well-funded by the Administration. They have become national reference point.

To ensure access to education for the less privileged, Governor Wike abolished all forms of fees and levies in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools in Rivers State.

This was a major second term action. He has since released funds for the running of the schools for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The funds released by the Rivers State Governor would be used by the schools for registers, chalks, dusters, markers, notebooks, pens and other consumables Governor Wike approved that the State Government will henceforth bankroll the form fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) for all Indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

This approval by Governor Wike has been implemented for the 2020 UTME conducted by JAMB.

All across the State, parents, guardians and parents have continued to sing the praises of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for supporting Education in very practical ways. With the abolition of fees and the payment of UTME fees, the less privileged for the first time are feeling the direct positive impact of government.

Delivering the 2020 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor Wike made a solemn commitment to use education as a tool for empowerment and education.

He said: “Building on the progress of the last four and half years, we will continue to ensure adequate funding for education in Rivers State. It is for this reason that we are proposing the sum of N49.471 billion to fund the education sector for 2020. This sum represents 20% of the total budget and is the highest ever budgetary allocation to education, reflecting the level of our commitment to investing in the future of our children.

“ In 2020, we will continue to ensure the systematic rehabilitation, upgrade and transformation of our primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and build new ones where the population demands to deliver a more conducive learning environment across schools in Rivers State. “

Governor Wike has kept this promise. The results are everywhere across the state. The results from WAEC and NECO examinations justify the quality investments in the education sector by Governor Wike.

