My son and I don’t need anybody- Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood damsel, Yvonne Jegede has stated that herself and her son need nobody. Yvonne whose marriage to Abounce crashed in 2019 noted that time will heal all wounds.

Jegede made this known in a chat with Punch.

“I have kept my body, soul and spirit together and I have always being a positive person and constantly remain one. I don’t know where the energy, contentment or rest of mind comes from for me, I just know that it is factory-fitted. I don’t have to struggle for anything, no matter what problem I am having. I just breeze through.

“There is one thing about life that I’m very sure about and it’s that time will heal all wounds— be it heartbreak, physical wounds or whatever one is passing through; it’s just a matter of time. My son is fine and I’m very excited about him. We are perfect together. It is a case of two peas in a pod and we don’t need anybody.”



On how 2020 has been for her so far, the versatile actress said: “It has been a great year for me thus far. As a matter of fact, the first three months of this year have been way better than my entire life. I think that when one is patient, things would fall into place.I didn’t do anything differently; it was just grace of God that found me. I’m not in anybody’s space and I’m not threatened by anybody in the movie industry. However, I plan to really be in people’s faces this year. My resolution this year was to ‘ball’ and have fun but I think what I wanted is different from what God is throwing at me. I just wanted to have fun in 2020 but it’s been loss of work for me”.

