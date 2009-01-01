Naira devalued as CBN seeks exchange uniformity

The Central Bank of Nigeria may have devalued the Naira by as much as 15 per cent as it seeks a single exchange rate instead of the often criticised multiple rates.

An indication that the Naira has been devalued came when news filtered that the CBN sold the U.S. dollar to Jaiz Bank at 360 naira on the official currency market, instead of N306 where it was previously pegged. The CBN also sold dollar at the Importer and Exporter window at N380.

Much later on Friday, CBN published N360 as the official exchange rate on its website.

The crash in the oil price is forcing the apex bank fuse all the three windows into one, analysts said. Despite diversification plans, earnings from sales of crude account for 90% of Nigeria’s foreign-exchange and more than half of government income.

As of 19 March the FX reserve was down to $35.9 billion as oil sells for $27.5 per barrel.

The CBN now wants to merge the official rate, the rate for importers and exporters and rate for foreign-exchange bureaus, among others, according to people familiar with the plan.

The multiple rates which had been criticised by the International Monetary Fund, has kept the official rate at about 307 naira per dollar. It uses this to supply cheap foreign exchange to government departments and select companies, including fuel importers. It created an importers and exporters window in 2017, in which the Naira was allowed to weaken after an economic contraction in 2016.

Last week JP Morgan said it expected Nigeria to devalue its currency by the end of June after a sharp oil price tumble ramped up the pressure on foreign reserves.

