Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has continued to keep himself fit despite all football action suspended owing to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

The Argentine has been in self-isolation since the Spanish League was forced to go on break after the bug continued to spread like wildfire.

Tentatively, the league is expected to resume action on the 3rd of April provided the virus, which was declared a pandemic why WHO has been contained.

La Liga is not the only topflight on compulsory hold at the moment with the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 are also not in action.

Just recently, the Turkish Super Lig also suspended their activities with most of them planning to come back early next month except for the EPL that plans to return on April 30.

With the present situation, league organisers could resolve to wrap up the season behind closed doors to ensure they don't endanger the players.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old appears to be gearing up for the return of the league as he trains with the help of his child Ciro.

Both father and son enjoyed the state of the earth gym in the forward's mansion - using the treadmill and also lifting weights while they bond especially away from the others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has denied claims that he will help former teammate Ronaldinho financially for him to get out of prison in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho is now spending a week in jail after being arrested for entering the country with a fake international passport.

There were reports that Lionel Messi who enjoyed playing together with Ronaldinho is planning to roll out the sum of £3.25 million so as to help his friend get out of prison.

And according to the report on UK Sun citing Catalan publication sport, Lionel Messi's advisors claimed that the Argentine will not be helping the Brazilian financially.

