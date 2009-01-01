Home | News | General | BBNaija's Leo DaSilva shares marriage advice, says couples should figure out what works for them

- BBNaija star Leo DaSilva has shared an important message with his fans and followers

- Leo said that he will never idolise a stranger’s relationship or marriage, especially on social media

- The reality TV star advised people to learn from couples they know personally

With the advent of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, it has become easy for people from various walks of life to connect and become closer than before. These platforms also give fans and followers the opportunities to get a peek into the lives of celebrities they hold in high esteem.

However, many celebrities on social media do not paint the true lives they live for their followers. From their way of life to their marriages, celebrities seem to have everything together and they often become goals to people who look up to them.

Reacting to this, BBNaija star Leo DaSilva said that he will never idolise a stranger’s relationship or marriage, especially on social media. According to him, no one knows what some couples are going through as they do not reveal everything about their lives to their followers.

He explained that the unwritten rule of social media is that no one shows their struggle.

The reality TV star took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to advise his fans and followers. Leo urged them to focus on themselves and their partners and figure out what works for them.

He warned people to stop comparing their partners to random people online. According to him, couples should look around them for marriage lessons and not online.

He encouraged them to look at people they know personally, listen to their challenges and learn from them. He noted that it is pointless to take lessons from a marriage online that one has no clue who they are and how they live their lives.

