Coronavirus: FG says plans to spray Nigeria with antivirus are not true

- The health ministry says claims of government planning to spray antivirus nationwide is fake news and should be disregarded

- NCDC, on its part, urged Nigerians to be responsible with the kind of information that they share in order to create panic

- The disease control agency urged citizens to pick information only from credible sources for sharing

The federal government has denied reports making the round that it is set to spray the country with a sort of antiviral compound because of the coronavirus pandemic disease.

The government issued the denial late on Friday, March 20 through the federal ministry of health headed by Dr Osagie Ehanire.

In a tweet, the health minister described the reports as false and very misleading. It told citizens to ignore the fake news as no plans are underway to spray anywhere.

The health ministry's tweet was retweeted by the handle of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its own separate but related tweet, the NCDC warned Nigerians to be careful with the kind of information they pass around about the coronavirus pandemic named COVID-19.

The agency, which is at the forefront of battling the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria, urged citizens to be responsible with the information they share publicly on the matter.

The NCDC said only information provided by credible sources should be shared by Nigerians.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus cases in Nigeria increased from 3 to 12 over the course of the week, 63% of Nigerians have said they are quite concerned that they might contract the deadly virus.

These citizens made their submission in a survey conducted by NOIPolls which was studied by Legit.ng.

Also, due to the incorrect news of immunity being spread, the poll revealed that 26% of Nigerians nationwide held the perception that they are immune to the virus.

Forty per cent of Nigerians in this category believed that they are immune to coronavirus because of their faith and religious beliefs.

The coronavirus scare in the country hit a frightening phase on Wednesday, March 18, when five more cases of the global epidemic were reported, barely twenty-four hours after the health ministry announced the third case.

Four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

One of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far.

