The signs are here - Actress Uche Elendu advises fans to make peace with God over coronavirus

- Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic that is rocking most parts of the world

- The film star has described the pandemic as a plague and she advised people to make peace with God

- Uche Elendu also said that the end times are obviously here

The coronavirus reportedly started in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to all but one continent in the whole world. As it stands, not even popular personalities are safe from the pandemic as top people in different fields of life have also tested positive to the disease.

Nigerians are already getting more aware of the pandemic and popular personalities have taken to social media to enlighten fans on how to keep safe during this period.

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has taken to social media via her Instagram page to comment on the coronavirus pandemic which she likened to a plague.

According to the film star, it is obvious that the end times are here. She also advised fans to make peace with God while also taking all the necessary safety precautions.

She wrote: “This is unexplainable but if you’ve suffered for something that’s absolutely no fault of yours, then you can relate.

We blamed HIV on sexual misconduct, kidney issues ... that one don use cigar kill himself, cancer, haa that one too dey chop processed foods, Now corona virus... that one dey shake hands?? Guys lets wake up to reality, the signs are there, we all need to make peace with God , give your lives to Christ and be positive instead of creating panic.

Wash your hands thoroughly, Use hand sanitizers, Stay hydrated, Observe social distance, Dont shake hands or hugs, PRAY PRAY PRAY PRAY.

May the good lord see us through this.”

Could this really be a sign of the end times?

