Chelsea legend and former captain John Terry has reportedly told the club to intensify their plan to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Blues have already completed the signing of Ajax Amsterdam winger Hakim Ziyech on a five-year deal valued around €44 million.

He is expected to move to the Stamford Bridge once this season wraps up in a few months' time depending on when the deadly coronavirus would be contained.

Ziyech has scored six goals and 12 assists in 21 Dutch League appearances so far this campaign and he is most likely to add more if he stays fit until the end of the season.

Aston Villa's assistant manager has now told his former teammate Frank Lampard to go all out for the 19-year-old as reported by Express UK.

The teenage sensation has been highly impressive for the German side in the last two seasons - recording double figures in both goals and assists.

In the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances. Meanwhile, the numbers have increased this campaign - recording 14 goals and 14 assists in just 23 matches.

And baring any unforeseen circumstances, the teenage sensation will add to his tally in before this season runs out.

Terry believes the pacy forward who won the Bundesliga player of the month in January will be a great addition to the team.

Meanwhile, apart from Chelsea, Manchester United are also looking to lure him back to the Premier League having dumped Manchester City for Dortmund a few years back.

His decision is, however, paying off with electrifying performances for the Signal Iduna Park outfit and he could be sold for £120 million.

Should Lampard succeed in signing the English star, he would have succeeded in building a Chelsea team around youngsters with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and - in recent weeks - Billy Gilmour already getting the starting shirt under the former midfielder.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool are preparing a big summer move for the Bundesliga duo of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner in what will cost Jurgen Klopp £172m.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is one of the fastest-growing football stars in the world considering his superb performances so far for the German club.

Timo Werner, on the other hand, is also one of the best strikers now in the world scoring good goals for RB Leipzig in all competitions.

