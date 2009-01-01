Home | News | General | Tiwa Savage complains of loneliness as she stays at home over coronavirus pandemic
Tiwa Savage complains of loneliness as she stays at home over coronavirus pandemic



- Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, seems to be experiencing the after effect of social distancing due to coronavirus

- The music star took to her Instastory to reveal that she is lonely and that she has no cuddle partner

- Tiwa Savage also said it is time to charge her ‘toys’

The coronavirus pandemic is no doubt threatening to bring the world to its knees as it is easily spread and has led to the deaths of several people in different parts of the globe.

Seeing as the virus is easily spread, social gatherings have been suspended as people have also been advised to self-isolate at home and avoid going out or travelling.

However, it has been just a few days of self-isolation and a number of people are already showing signs of boredom as they have no idea what to do with their time now that there is no safe place to run to.

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has also taken to social media via her Instastory to share how she is handling the isolation.

Tiwa revealed loneliness has started to set in and that she has no cuddle partner. The music star also said that it is time for her to charge her ‘toys’. She however did not elaborate on the kind of toy she was referring to.

Source: Instagram

See a screenshot of her post below:

Source: Instagram

A number of Nigerians also took to social media to comment on her post. Read some reactions below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido has decided to postpone his North American tour because of coronavirus.

In a post shared by the singer on social media, via his Instagram page, Davido said that it’s with sadness that he decided to halt his tour that has already sold out so far.

However, he admitted that it is the right thing to do and that the safety of his fans and staff is most important at this moment.

