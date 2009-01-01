Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Why FG will shut Lagos, Abuja airports - Minister of aviation

- The federal government may consider shutting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport over the coronavirus issue

- Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation says the closure of the airports would be part of measures to check the spread of the virus

- The minister notes that the presidential task force on COVID-19 is in the best position to announce any action regarding shutting of the airports

The federal government may soon consider shutting the two major airports in the country – Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation made the disclosure on Friday, March 20, in Abuja, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, The Cable reports.

The minister who said he was speaking in a private capacity, noted that the presidential task force on COVID-19 is in the best position to announce any action regarding that the closure of the airports.

Coronavirus: International flights restricted to Lagos, Abuja as FG moves to curb spread

Sirika stated that at some point, the safest thing to do would be to close all the airports in Nigeria to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mary Wilson, a female lecturer in the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences at the Koforidua Technical University has shared easy, efficient and cheaper ways of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the lecturer, recent research has proven that COVID-19 can only live up to 15 minutes when subjected to temperatures of about 56 degrees Celsius.

Wilson also noted that the doctors who helped fight against the SARS virus are recommending that people use hand-dryers in preventing or managing COVID-19.

She reiterated that COVID-19 lie beneath the nose, where the sinuses are and in the throat for a couple of days before they go into the lungs to infect sufferers.

Coronavirus: Presidency reacts to spread of disease in Nigeria

Wilson revealed that one could kill trapped COVID-19 in the nose using steam or hot bath, and also recommended that people could perform the sauna bath, twice in a day for 20 minutes to prevent or eliminate the virus from plaguing their system.

In another news, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has admonished citizens of the country on the use of chloroquine, a pill famous for the cure of malaria, to treat the dreaded disease called coronavirus.

On its official Twitter page on Friday, March 20, told Nigerians that the use of the medicine is subject to the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The agency said that for now, the global health body is yet to give its opinion on chloroquine as a means to eradicate the global pandemic.

