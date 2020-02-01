Home | News | General | Covid-19: FG shuts Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano Airports

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the closure of three International airports in the country as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Taskforce, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday stated that “effective from Saturday 21st March, 2020 midnight, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will be closed to all international flights”.

He however said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will remain opened to and accept international flights irrespective of the type of operations.

“All stakeholders are enjoined to collaborate with Port Health Services in the identification of suspects/persons at points of entry and to bring such persons to the attention of Port Health Officers for appropriate action.

“Meanwhile, the PTF urges all Nigerians to remain calm and cooperate with the instructions already issued by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on modes of worship and gatherings at this time not exceeding fifty (50) persons.

“The PTF assures Nigerians that adequate and appropriate information will be made available in due course”, the statement added.

