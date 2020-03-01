Home | News | General | Covid-19: Stampede at Immigration office as Chinese throws up

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Apprehensive Nigerians and foreigners alike were sent scampering in different directions, yesterday, at the Immigration office in Alagbon close, Ikoyi, Lagos, when a Chinese woman threw up, as they suspected she was infected with the COVID-19 virus. Some of them were injured in the process.

The Chinese with an undisclosed identity, was said to have held her stomach and fell down before she could explain what was wrong with her. Report said no one went near her upon noticing she was a Chinese.

Thereafter, she reportedly started throwing up.

Some security personnel comprising policemen and Immigration officers, said to have been approaching the scene, joined others in the run for dear life when they saw her vomiting.

Soon, news of the incident filtered round, with claim that she had been infected with the deadly Corona Virus.

Some of those who fled, zoomed off in their vehicles, calling it a day at the Immigration office.

As at time of writing this report, the cause of her ailment was not ascertained.

An Immigration officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity explained that

“She came to the operations department for some visa issues. She was putting up the nose guard, yesterday ( Thursday). She came back today (yesterday) because she could not conclude the process the previous day. As she was being attended to, she said she felt dizzy. Before we could call for the necessary help, she fell down and started coughing and vomiting. At this point, we concluded she had been infected, causing everybody to take to his heels.

“Her relatives attempted to take her home but we resisted. We were able to kit ourselves and took her to a room. But those who were not courageous enough closed work while so many people who came for one transaction or the other abandoned what they came to do.

“Sadly, we have been calling health emergency numbers and they assured us they were coming. But we have not seen any of them as I speak(5pm). We are keeping vigil until they come. We won’t let the woman go. The woman has been trying to convince us that nothing was wrong with her, but she must be certified free from the virus. We are not saying that she has it but with the symptoms we were told ,she already having some, so we won’t let her go until medical experts clear her “.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...