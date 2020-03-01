Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Barcelona to cut the salaries of Messi, others
Coronavirus: Barcelona to cut the salaries of Messi, others



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27 minutes ago
Barcelona are set to make a decision on if the club will cut the wages of some first-team players, in a bid to counteract the economic impact of the Coronavirus, ESPN reports.

It is understood the players are aware of the discussions.

However, they would need to give the green light, before the club temporarily cut their salaries.

During a conference call on Friday, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted to board members, that the financial situation is “complicated”.

Bartomeu, however, said it is still “reversible” if certain measures are taken.

Global Sports Salary Survey claims Barcelona is the first team in history, to have an average individual salary in excess of €11million per annum.

