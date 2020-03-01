Home | News | General | Country music legend, Kenny Rogers is dead

American country music legend, Kenny Rogers is dead.

He died at the age of 81 due to natural causes.

The family in a statement said: “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

“A small private service out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency will be held for him.”

Rogers won three Grammy awards and was led chart on pop and country music during the 1970s and 1980s.

He was known for ballads including The Gambler, Lucille and Coward Of The County.

He rose to prominence through his collaboration with Dolly Parton and appearances on television programs like ‘The Muppet Show.’

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...