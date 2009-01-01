Nigeria shuts down all passenger train services
- 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday announced the shut down of all passenger train services in the country.
The suspension is set to take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.
This was confirmed in a statement issued by Spokesman of the NRC, Mr. Yakub Mahmood.
The statement said that the board and management of the corporation approved the shut down as part of the measures being taken by the Federal Govt to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159