Amid coronavirus, Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu invites Nigerians to public event

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has announced a public lecture amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shehu posted an invitation to the lecture on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Nigeria currently has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But two patients have recovered from the disease.

Since the outbreak of the disease, different measures have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

The federal government banned public officials from travelling to high-risk countries. It also placed a travel restriction on 15 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States.

It also suspended the issuance of all visas on arrival and asked Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries.

Several state governments have also announced the closure of schools while some placed a restriction on gatherings above 50 persons.

Churches and mosques have had to adjust their services in line with the restrictions. In all, Nigerians have been advised to practise social distancing.

"Please find time to join us at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), 2020 Annual Leadership Lecture, where I will be speaking on 'Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism," Shehu tweeted.



"His excellency, Governor Nasir @elrufai is expected to Chair the occasion, with the Ministers of Defence and FCT as special guests."





They accuse him of asking people to attend a mass gathering while the country scrambles to manage the disease.





Alowonle Olowomojara said: "Nigeria are not just ready! When govt are restricting religious gathering, officials are organizing lectures. If religious leaders refuse to obey the govt orders, you will be castigating them, not knowing that govt officials are not leading by examples.





chroniclesbylee replied: "What is the sole importance of this lecture in this times? How is it key to National security and the wellbeing of the Nigerian people. Jokers."





Kayode Ogundamisi said: "The event should be cancelled. Considering National efforts to combat #CoronaVirusNigeria, it is unhealthy and dangerous for anyone to attend such gathering."





Adesoji Adelore said Shehu was sending “a very poor signal by still having huge gathering in spite of the possibility of spreading the virus.

Please cancel this meeting, if Jumat and Church services can be canceled what is this about".





Olufunke Lawson: "Uncle Garba, pls why are we closing downs schools and churches and all if we would still end up fixing up some "Annual Leadership Lecture"? This is part of social distancing?"





Meanwhile, Lagos State Government is in the process of conducting a trial on the effectiveness of chloroquine to manage coronavirus.





Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated that the drug was not yet approved as an effective treatment for the disease.





Abayomi warned that chloroquine had significant side effects and advised people not to consume without an expert supervision.





On Friday, Nigeria restricted international flights to Lagos and Kano States in a bid to control air passengers.









