Tinubu issues strong warning over spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria
- 3 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has warned that Nigeria should not be deceived by the low level of Coronavirus spread in the country.
Tinubu said although the spread is not as rampant as in parts of Asia and Europe, more efforts should be made to educate the public and raise awareness.
He stated this in a letter of appreciation to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola.
In the letter, Tinubu thanked them for the work they put into organising the colloquium to mark his birthday, which has now been postponed because of Coronavirus.
Tinubu said it is, “even more urgent that we educate and increase awareness of this possible public health menace”.
He also expressed his gratitude to other members of the committee, Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, Mr.Dele Alake and Mr.Yemi Cardoso.
