Home | News | General | Like father like son, meet Kanu Nwankwo's boy already playing for Premier League club (photo)

- Kanu Nwankwo's son Sean currently plays for Watford FC U16 team

- The 15-year-old has already been likened to his father but with more pace and skills

- Kanu was a former Super Eagles captain winning just one silver at 2000 AFCON championship

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo retired from active football in 2012 and the 43-year-old left a legacy on the pitch to carry on with his good works.

The former Arsenal forward won everything a footballer could dream of with the exclusion of the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations' titles.

Apart from winning laurels, the two-time African Footballer of the Year (1996 and 1999) would be delighted to see his son Sean take over from him.

The youngster clocked 15 in February and he is already doing exploits for English U-16 club side Watford FC.

Reports claim the teenage sensation has been impressive for the hornets cadet team, although, yet to be invited to the club's first team.

The 15-year-old teenage sensation has been likened to his father but could rise to the level of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues with his development.

Though much of Sean Nwankwo has not been heard, he is expected to break into the limelight in the nearest future and could also play for the national team.

The former attacker popularly referred to as 'Papilo' won a total of 13 major titles - including one Champions League title.

He was also part of the famous Arsenal invincible team that won the Premier League without losing a single game in 2004.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi shows love to his twin daughters by doing 1 beautiful thing

