Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi shows love to his twin daughters by doing 1 beautiful thing

- John Obi Mikel has taken his love for his twin daughters Ava and Mia to another level

- The former Nigerian international has the names of his daughters written on his boot

- Mikel has won trophies at club and national team level in his illustrious career

John Obi Mikel has never for once denied his love for his family after he recently inscribed the names of his twin daughters on his football boots.

The Trabzonspor midfielder now wears names of Ava and Mia on his boots in every football match he plays.

Mikel has been having a decent spell in the Turkish Super Liga since summer move as a free agent in 2109, making 15 appearances so far.

The former Chelsea star retired from the national team shortly after the Super Eagles won bronze at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He won the tournament under the tutelage of late Stephen Keshi in the 2013 edition, adding to the three bronze medals in the continent.

The 32-year-old had a glittering career at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Mikel had a brief spell in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Teda and another loan move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

