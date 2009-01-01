Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Commotion at immigration office as Chinese woman vomits

- There was apprehension at the Ikoyi, office of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIM) after a Chinese woman fell down and started vomiting

- The incident was said to have caused a commotion at the office as passport seekers and workers ran away for fear of contracting the coronavirus infection

-However, some officials who were able to kit themselves took the woman to a room where she was attended to

There was commotion at theIkoyi office of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIM) on Friday, March 20, when a Chinese woman fell down in one of the offices and started vomiting.

The incident was said to have caused a commotion at the office as passport seekers and officials working in the building ran away for fear of contracting the coronavirus infection, Daily Trust reports.

Coronavirus: Nigerians panic as Chinese woman vomits at immigration office

An official of the immigration service who did not want to be named said the passport seekers deserted the hall few minutes after the woman fell down and started coughing and vomiting.

Angry Okada riders burn down FRSC office in Bida

It was reported that some officials were able to kit themselves and took her to a room.

But others who were apprehensive over the incident closed work for the day while visitors who came to the office abandoned whatever they came for.

In another report, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria surged to 22 on Saturday, March 21, the federal government has shut Nigeria's international airports in Lagos and Abuja.

The Cable reports that the Nigerian government barred international flights from coming into Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja, effective from Monday, March 23.

“Effective Monday 23 March at 2300Z to 23 April at 2300z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport ABuja (DNAA) will be closed to international flights,” a statement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority read.

Exclusive: In the heat of coronavirus fear, Lagos school takes pupils on excursion to shopping mall (photos)

Meanwhile, since the confirmation of the index case of the novel coronavirus in Lagos, the Nigerian government has been telling the citizens not to panic and giving assurances that everything is under control.

However, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country increases, Nigerians have put pressure on the federal government to restrict movements into the country.

The Nigerian government responded by placing a travel ban on countries with over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Nevertheless, Nigerians appear to be demanding more restrictions as the federal ministry of health confirmed 10 new cases on Saturday, March 21, to bring the total confirmed cases in the country to 22.

