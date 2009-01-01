Home | News | General | Tyson Fury reveals important details of his phone conversation with Joshua ahead of their heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury has opened up his telephone discussion with his fellow British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, cited on The Sun.

Both heavyweight champions are expected to clash at the end of the year where all belts in the division will be unified.

Fury told BT Sport: "I call Joshua. Sometimes I say: 'What's happening Mush?' We have a little back and forth. I tell him I'm going to knock him out, he says: 'I'm going to knock you out'.

"I said: 'After your last performance, you'll need a lot of improvement to knock me out, I'll tell you that'. We have a little laugh, it's a bit of banter, isn't it?"

Fury also revealed that he calls Dilian Whyte and former Man United captain just to have fun as well.

"If you think about it, you've got all these famous sportspeople in your phone, you have a couple of beers, what are you going to do? We're only human after all," he added.

"It's just me having a bit of banter with the lads. I call Dillian Whyte, I call Rooney, Anthony Joshua - I call them all."

The Gypsy King has a trilogy date with Deontay Wilder for the WBC belt while Joshua will defend his IBO, IBF, WBA ad WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev.

Both Brits would then have an epic clash in December to unify the division and determine who is the king of the heavyweights.

