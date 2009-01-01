Home | News | General | Man says divorced friend warned him against marriage after wife cheated with her ex-boyfriend

- A Nigerian creative director identified as @xa_ajay has shared the advice he received from his friend

- @xa_ajay said that his friend told him not to get married after he caught his wife cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend

- The Twitter man said that his friend also discovered that his first son is not his own

It is surprising how a love relationship can quickly turn sour. In many cases, the reasons why a relationship breaks could come from either of the partners and it could be because of infidelity, constant arguments among many other things.

In some cases, a person who has been hurt may be scared of falling in love again or trusting any female with his feelings. Infact, some people close their hearts to love.

Recently, a Nigerian creative director identified as @xa_ajay shared a piece of advice he received from his friend. @xa_ajay took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to tell his followers what his friend told him.

The creative director said that his friend just concluded his divorce to his wife legally. According to him, they had two kids together. @xa_ajay explained that his friend broke up with his wife because he caught her cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.

The Twitter user stated that his friend decided to carry out a DNA test and it revealed that his first child is not his own. @xa_ajay said that he had a conversation with his friend recently and he advised him not to get married.

