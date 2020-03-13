Home | News | General | Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Abuja, Lagos; total now 22

Coronavirus has become a big threat to all countries in the world including world power, the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom. Legit.ng provides a live update of incidents and information on the deadly coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that within two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. It also said that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. The index case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos on February 24, when an Italian who came on a business trip to Nigeria fell ill and was later tested positive of the disease. He was quarantined for proper treatment. The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for nearly two full days before being isolated. The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, however, said the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus. Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said the second case of coronavirus had been in contact with the Italian man, who is a vendor working for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba district of Lagos. On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria also confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries. The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.

Mar 18 8:45 AM

All cases of coronavirus in Nigeria are imported - FG declares Speaking on the reported cases of coronavirus in Nigeria on NTA news, Ihekweazu, said reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to control the spread of the disease in Nigeria. He said that all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Nigeria were imported, adding that Nigeria's points of entry are currently at the highest risk. Ihekweazu, however, encourages Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of the disease. He said: “All the confirmed cases of #COVID19 so far in Nigeria have been imported. Our points of entry are currently at the highest risk. We encourage Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of #COVID19.”

Mar 18 8:52 AM

Tanzania confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to 3 The Tanzania government has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to three. The country's prime minister said on Wednesday, March 18, the one patient was detected in Zanzibar and one in Dar es Salaam.

Mar 18 10:31 AM

Katsina records first suspected coronavirus case Katsina state ministry of health has recorded a first suspected case of coronavirus, the permanent secretary, Kabir Mustapha said. Daily Trust reports that while briefing newsmen on Wednesday, March 18, Mustapha said the patient, who is presently in self-isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations. “Already, his samples have been taken and results is expected tomorrow. The contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out,” he said. He noted that the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter. The permanent secretary advised people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings. He added that people should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures were in place to provide support.

Mar 18 10:52 AM

Coronavirus: FG restricts entry of travellers from China, Italy others to Nigeria Following the third case of the deadly coronavirus case confirmed in Nigeria, the federal government on Wednesday, March 18, restricted entry into Nigeria for the travellers coming from 13 countries. This was made known in a tweet by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) @NCDCgov on Wednesday, March 18, adding that these are the countries with over 1,000 cases domestically. The countries are: 1. China 2. Italy 3. Iran 4. South Korea 5. Spain 6. Japan 7. France 8. Germany 9. United States of America 10. Norway 11. United Kingdom 12. Netherlands 13. Switzerland The federal government also suspended the issuance of visas on arrival to travelers from the aforementioned countries. All travelers returning from these countries prior to the restriction would be in supervised self-isolation, monitored by NCDC and Port Health Services.

Mar 18 12:09 PM

Nigeria records new 5 cases of Coronavirus The total number of reported cases of coronavirus in Nigeria is now eight as the federal government confirmed five new cases of the deadly disease. Three of the new patients arrived in Nigeria from the US - two of them are Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby while the remaining two who arrived from the UK are Nigerians.

Mar 18 14:15 PM

Senate asks Buhari to address Nigerians on coronavirus The Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lawmakers made the request on Wednesday, March 18, while deliberating at the plenary about the measures to take to contain the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

Mar 18 14:19 PM

Zambia confirms first 2 cases of COVID-19 Chitalu Chilufya, the Zambian health minister, has confirmed the country’s first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. CGTN Africa reports that the minister told reporters on Wednesday, March 18, that a husband and wife pair tested positive for the disease after returning from a holiday in France on March 15. According to the report, they were then placed under self-quarantine due to their travel history and were visited by health workers 24 hours later, who discovered that the husband had developed a fever and flu-like symptoms. At that point, tests were conducted, Chitalu said The couple’s two children, who had traveled alongside them, tested negative for the virus, while both parents tested positive, although the wife remains asymptomatic, according to the briefing. The health ministry says the entire family remains under isolation in a designated facility, where the husband’s symptoms are already beginning to show signs of improvement. The news comes after a decision by Zambia’s government on Tuesday, March 17, to begin closing schools by the end of the week. The government also said it intends to train an additional 500 hundred health workers to deal with the unique challenges presented by the novel coronavirus threat.

Mar 18 15:46 PM

Kenya coronavirus confirms 3 new cases as number rises to 7 The Kenyan government has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven. Nigerian Tribune reports that the health minister, Mutahi Kagwe, said all the cases - the patients had arrived from abroad. The latest cases involved a couple who had travelled from Spain’s capital, Madrid, through Dubai, arriving on March 5. The other involved a Burundian national, who arrived from Dubai on March 17 and was isolated after being found to have a high temperature at Kenya’s main airport in the capital, Nairobi. Kagwe said the authorities were tracing all the people who came into contact with the three latest cases. Kenya had last week blocked entry to all travellers coming from countries with reported cases, but Kenyan citizens, diplomats and foreigners with valid residence permits are allowed in.

Mar 18 15:51 PM

Billionaire oil mogul Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s third case Tonye Cole, the former executive director of Sahara Group, is undergoing self-isolation after returning from London on the flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient. The Nigerian government had on Tuesday, March 17, confirmed its third case involving a 30-year-old female who returned from UK on March 13, after a 10-day stay. The lady arrived on BA 75 flight, leading to an announcement by the Lagos state government that other passengers on the flight should self-isolate. In a tweet on Wednesday, March 18, Cole said he is acting in line with the government’s instruction on self-isolation. He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for putting measures in place to document information of passengers entering into the country.

Mar 18 16:04 PM

Three suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Kano The Kano state commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus were confirmed negative, adding that the state remains free from the coronavirus. Nigerian Tribune reports that he disclosed that all necessary sensitisation measures are being put in place to ensure that coronavirus does not ravage Kano. Making the assertion on Wednesday, March 18, Tsanyawa at a joint press conference with the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, said Kano’s safe status was as a result of proactive measures put in place by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration. He added that the state already won the war against Lassa fever as all patients who were taken to the Isolation Centre at Yar-Gaya have all been treated and discharged. According to him, the state government has taken the campaign against coronavirus to all public institutions including schools, markets, places of worship, motor parks, airports and entry points across the state. Tsanyawa further disclosed that ministries, parastatals and other government agencies across the state are also taking precautionary measures to screen visitors as equipment are provided to test visitors’ temperature, as well as ensuring that they wash their hands with soap and water. He stated that the ministry of health has also continued to hold a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the business community and market leaders, sensitising them on the need for self-protection. He said the sensitisation campaign has been paying off as most traders now provide soap and water for their customers before transacting business with them. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba, advised residents to ensure regular and thorough handwashing with soap and running water, observe proper coughing/sneezing etiquettes by covering their mouths and noses with handkerchief or tissue which must be disposed of immediately after use. Comrade Garba enjoined residents to maintain at least two metres distance between anyone who sneezes or coughs, avoid overcrowding, travelling to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 especially during the period of fasting and festivities. He also advised residents to avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by affected persons, while promising that Kano state government would continue to take proactive measures to ensure that COVID-19 does not find its way into the most populous commercial state in the country.

Mar 19 8:42 AM

NCDC announces new guidelines for self-isolation The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has developed new guidance for people advised to stay in self-isolation. CDC advised that all returning travelers from high-risk countries with ongoing community transmission It also said that anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Mar 19 9:05 AM

Another 3 suspected cases turn negative n Kano The three suspected cases of COVID-19 earlier found in Kano have tested negative. This was disclosed by the Kano state government at a press briefing in Kano. Meanwhile, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, debunked speculation of any other reported case of the virus besides the three in the state.

Mar 19 14:16 PM

Breaking: Four fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed In Lagos Lagos state has confirmed four new cases Of COVID-19. This was revealed by the state commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

Mar 19 18:32 PM

34 African countries report 640 COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 16 The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday, March 19, that about 640 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 34 African countries so far, the CGTN Africa reports. Speaking to journalists, John Nkengasong, Africa CDC director, said: "In Africa, we now have around 640 COVID-19 confirmed cases coming from 34 countries. “The death count in Africa is currently 16 from five countries. Those 16 deaths are distributed among Algeria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan." Nkengasong said the number of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has dramatically increased in less than a week, a testament to the dangerous nature of the pandemic. “Over the weekend the continent tipped over and as we now know over 34 countries have reported corona-virus infection,” he said. Nkengasong further said Africa CDC is focusing on a three-pillar strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the continent. “Our first strategy is aimed at prevention, the second pillar of the strategy is preventing death and the third pillar is preventing social harm,” he said. Nkengasong also said Africa CDC is facilitating mass testing across the continent as part of a comprehensive plan to fight the spread of the virus. “By next Monday we would have rolled out 60,000 tests to African countries. Our continental strategy is aimed at three key things: cooperation, collaboration and communication across member states,” said Nkengasong. The African Union, through its Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System (IMS) for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27. The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15.

Mar 19 20:51 PM

BREAKING: FG orders closure of tertiary institutions, 104 Unity colleges nationwide The federal government has ordered the closure of tertiary institutions and unity schools across the nation as a measure to check coronavirus. TheCable reports that this was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday, March 19, by the permanent secretary of the ministry of education, Sonny Echono, He said: “We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately. Others are to hurry and close the latest on March 26.” The federal government has also directed the principals of unity colleges nationwide to shut down. “The management of all the Unity colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitisers, and handwashing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene,” Ben Goong, director of press in the ministry of education, said in a statement. He also directed principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that “nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic”.

Mar 20 8:21 AM

Alleged confirmed coronavirus case in Abuja As Nigeria battles with the spread of coronavirus in Nigerian, the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are also battling to defeat misinformation and fake news. There is a doctored graphics of the NCDC claiming that a coronavirus case has been confirmed in Apo, Abuja. The NCDC has debunked the claim as FALSE. That is, there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Abuja at the time of this update. "The news circulating of #COVID19 confirmed cases in Apo, Abuja is FALSE "For 2 weeks, individuals have edited our graphics used to announce cases & to spread panic "Please disregard & follow our contact details for updates. Every new case confirmed is announced accordingly," the NCDC has said in a tweet via its official handle.

Mar 20 11:40 AM

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death A 72-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Tunisia, the country's first Covid-19 death. CGTN Africa reports that a Tunisian health official said the old woman died on Thursday, March 19. The official whose name was not mentioned said the infected patient died before treatment could begin. The number of confirmed cases in Tunisia currently stands at 39 while the number of quarantined is 8,787. At least 5,628 have completed the quarantine period and returned home.

Mar 20 11:49 AM

Ethiopia confirms 3 new coronavirus cases As coronavirus spreads in Africa, Ethiopia has confirmed three new cases, making a total of nine Covid-19 patients in the country. The minister of health in Ethiopia, Lia Tadesse, said one of the new cases is of an 85-year-old Ethiopian who entered the country on Monday, March 2. The other two cases are of a 44-year-old Japanese national who had been in contact with a previous case while the third case is that of a 39-year-old Austrian who entered the country on Sunday, March 15.

10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed, total now 22 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced the confirmation of 10 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria. The agency tweeted that the breakdown of the new cases are 7 in Lagos and 3 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. According to reports coming in from the FCT, the first case in Abuja is an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. He was said to be one of the passengers on the British Airways’ flight that landed on Friday, March 13, 2020. The three patients have reportedly been moved to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital. According to the health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the statistics as it stands now is that Lagos has 16 cases, while the FCT has three cases. Ogun state and Ekiti also have two and one cases each.

