Coronavirus: Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku celebrates wife on birthday, says they should be in Italy

The coronavirus pandemic has disturbed the plans of many people across the world. Businesses have been put on hold, social gatherings have been halted, religious activities have been postponed, schools have been shut down and even world events have been delayed, just to ensure that the deadly virus does not spread further.

Recently, Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku celebrated his actress wife Mary Njoku’s birthday. The father of three took to his social media page to acknowledge his wife’s big day.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, Njoku said that he and his wife were supposed to be at Venice in Italy for her birthday celebration but they could not go because of the deadly coronavirus.

The loving husband said that they were at home in Nigeria taking care of their children on her big day. Noting that everything is going to be fine, Njoku wished his wife a happy birthday.

He also shared a beautiful photo of the actress to accompany his birthday wishes to her. As expected, fans and followers have taken to his Twitter comment section to congratulate and wish Mary Njoku well.

Read what he said below:

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jason Njoku said that his children were excited that their mom and he could not travel. The film magnate shared the photos on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk about his children's reaction after they found out he and his wife would not be able to travel anytime soon due to coronavirus.

In his tweet, he said his son, Obi, came to ask him if he would be travelling again and he replied that he won't be able to for now. He said the boy asked again if his mother would be travelling and he gave him the same reply.

[embedded content]

