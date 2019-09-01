Home | News | General | Chevron expatriate staff tests negative to corona virus

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, has said its expatriate staff at its excravos operation , Delta state who was monitored over flu-like symptom has tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus.

A statement by the General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affair, Mr Esimaje Brikinn said the company does not have any case that has tested positive to the virus, adding that the firm was regularly updating its workforce on global preventive measures against the virus.

“CNL confirms that one of its employees, an expatriate in the company’s Escravos operation, who was recently monitored over flu-like symptoms has tested negative to the Coronavirus.

“Chevron is actively responding to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) outbreak. Some of the preventive measures in CNL include: Daily temperature screening at the entry points to our offices and field locations, issuance of travel advisory to guide all rotational/business and personal travels, pre-embarkation screening, more utilization of non-face to face meeting tools and minimizing inviting external parties to CNL’s office,

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and CNL , affirms that none of its employees has contracted the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) infection. “, he said.

Vanguard

