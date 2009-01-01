Italian legend, Paulo Maldini, son infected with coronavirus

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Milan said Maldini, now the technical director at Milan, and his 18-year-old son Daniel, a youth team player, were also battling the disease.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” said a statement from AC Milan.

“They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Maldini, 51, is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time.

He won five Champions Leagues with Milan and appeared in 647 matches.

Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have also tested positive for the disease which has claimed almost 800 lives in Italy.

AFP

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com