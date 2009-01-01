Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
He made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He tweeted, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.
“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”
Also, Juventus on its website confirmed the status of the player.
The club said, “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus.
“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.
“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles