We will arrest those that disobey the ban on social and religious gatherings - Lagos police warns

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement, said the police had decided to enforce the ban on social gatherings, clubs, parties, ceremonies and religion gatherings of more than 20 persons in Lagos State.



“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that the Command in compliance with the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal Government and Lagos State Government on prevention of the spread of Coronavirus, popularly known as Covid-19 which the World Health Organisation has declared as a pandemic, has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order.

“To that effect, the Command has deployed adequate resources across the State to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as, wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religion gatherings of people more than 20.

“Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scene of incidents,” he said.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had called on the good people of Lagos State to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone, saying that “We must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities will be effective.”

He added that the Command had rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and Police detention facilities to safeguard the safety of suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures. Together we can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For information or complaints regarding covid-19 called the following toll free number 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453,” he said.

