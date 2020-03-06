No FIRS staff tested positive for Coronavirus – Official

The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Saturday said that none of its members of staff tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Service in a statement said a member of staff, who went to pick his wife from the airport following her return from a trip abroad, is currently and voluntarily observing the Federal Government advice of self-isolation alongside his spouse at the couple’s home since Monday.

The statement was signed by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad.

The statement said both husband and wife have only been in self-isolation for five days and have not tested positive to COVID-19.



The FIRS said before now, all its offices had taken necessary precautions to protect both staff and taxpayers from COVID-19.

This, it said, is being done through safety measures such as social distancing, temperature testing, disabling of the biometric sign in, and provision of hand sanitisers for staff and visitors to its offices nationwide as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The statement read in part, “The Service hereby states unequivocally that no member of staff at the FIRS has tested positive to COVID-19 as being peddled on Social Media.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the claim that a FIRS official has tested positive FOR COVID-19.”

