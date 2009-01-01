Home | News | General | Ronaldo sends important message in funny way to football lovers amid Coronavirus pandemic

- Cristiano Ronaldo has advised fans to stay inside amid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus

- The 35-year-old posted the message on his social media handle to communicate with his supporters

- Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala confirmed he tested positive along with his girlfriend to the COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has been active in recent days during the period of isolation around the world, cited on Twitter.

The Juventus striker left Italy to his native home in Portugal because of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The 35-year-old also took time to mark Father's Day with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

Ronaldo then posted a funny but sensible message on social media, advising fans to remain safe rather than being ambitious for money.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo got tongues wagging after he posed in undies to show off his six-pack toned physique, cited on The Sun.

The Juventus striker is currently in self-isolation but that did not stop him from giving fans something to cheer about on Father's Day.

The 35-year-old partnered with a lingerie firm called Yamamay and posed for different shots in his cool-looking pants with his tanned physique.

Legit.ng also reported that Sadio Mane has been a loyal son to his homeland to the core despite acquiring all his wealth in Europe, cited on Twitter.

The Liverpool striker has reportedly donated €45,000 to help fight the deadly Coronavirus ravaging the whole world.

It is not the first time Mane has been generous to the people of his country, the Senegal international has also built hospitals and schools to help develop his village.

Mane has been in an impeccable form in the past two seasons for the Reds helping them win the Champions League last season.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paulo Dybala has tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus and the Juventus attacker confirmed his girlfriend has also been infected, cited on Twitter and The Sun.

He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

