Sad day in football as former Real Madrid president loses long battle to Coronavirus

Lorenzo Sanz, former Real Madrid president has passed on at the age of 76 after losing battle to deadly Coronavirus, cited on Mirror and BBC.

The former Los Blancos chief was taken to the hospital earlier in the week after falling ill and his family confirmed Sanz contracted COVID-19.

Sanz won two Champions League titles when he was president of Real Madrid for five years from 1995-200 and signed stars like Pedrac Mijatovic and Davor Suker.

His son Lorenzo wrote on Twitter: "My father has just died.

"He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion."

