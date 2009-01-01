Home | News | General | Breaking: PDP elects new leadership in Rivers state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has elected a new state Working Committee (SWC) in the state congress conducted on Saturday, March 21.

The new PDP chairman in the state, according to a report filed by The Nation, is Desmond Akawo, a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, who will be taking over from Felix Obuah, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Akawor was elected by the PDP delegates at during the congress which was held at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt.

The chairman of Rivers state panel that organised the election, Senator Sam Anyanwu, said all the 39 party positions were elected unopposed.

Anyanwu announced that Akawor polled 2908 to emerge victorious as the new PDP chairman in Rivers state.

Until his election as Rivers PDP chairman, Akawor was the administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA).

Other major officials elected at the congress are Chukwuemeka Aaron, deputy chairman and secretary, Benibo George.

In his acceptance speech, Akawor commended Governor Wike for creating the platform for peaceful congress in the state.

He said Wike had remained a worthy ambassador of the PDP through his superlative performance since 2015.

Speaking at the event, Wike called on Nigerians to mount pressure on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to ensure credible elections in 2023.

Wike said that PDP remained a force in Rivers State because his administration delivered on its development agenda.

He said: “We must continue to do what will sustain the hope our people have in government. If INEC conducts credible elections at any time, PDP candidates will win all the positions.

“The party must continue to support the state Government. Don’t allow anyone to deceive you into distracting the State Government. This is a time for governance”.

In his speech, Secondus said that the congress was a transparent process that threw up a new State Working Committee in Rivers.

