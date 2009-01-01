Home | News | General | Breaking: AC Milan legend and his son test positive for coronavirus

- Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel are the latest high-profile Italians to have tested positive to Coronavirus

- AC Milan made the announcement about their director of football Paolo and their player Daniel who happens to be his son

- Three Juventus first team players have also tested positive to COVID-19 including Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala

Paolo Maldini and son Daniel have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus, according to club AC Milan, cited on Twitter.

The Rossoneri director of football and player are the latest high profile Italians to have contracted the virus.

Juventus trio including Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala along with his girlfriend Oriana have also been confirmed to have tested positive.

The Italian Serie A fixtures have been postponed indefinitely as the numbers of infected persons continue to increase in the country.

Italy has been is one of the countries to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and about 4,825 have died as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paulo Dybala has tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus and the Juventus attacker confirmed his girlfriend has also been infected, cited on Twitter and The Sun.

He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

