Breaking: Another Ronaldo's Juventus teammate along with girlfriend test positive to Coronavirus

- Paulo Dybala has tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 along with his girlfriend Oriana

- The Argentine international becomes the third Juventus player to be affected after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi

- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also one of the high profile names in football to have been infected with Coronavirus

Paulo Dybala has tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus and the Juventus attacker confirmed his girlfriend has also been infected, cited on Twitter and The Sun.

He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

Juventus stars Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani also tested positive to COVID-19 virus earlier the month.

Another high profile celebrity infected with the virus is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who was among the first to test positive in England, but he says he is feeling better.

NYSC debunks report of corps member testing positive for coronavirus

Italy has been is one of the countries to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and about 4,825 have died as at the time of this report.

