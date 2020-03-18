Home | News | General | Passengers on flights BA75 and KLM 587 exposed to Covid-19 cases - Lagos govt announces, gives directives

- The commissioner for health in Lagos, Akin Abayomi, said passengers on Flights BA75 and KLM 587 which arrived in Lagos on the 18th of March have been exposed to confirmed Covid-19 cases

- Abayomi urged the passengers to observe strict self-isolation and reach out to the health ministry if they have any symptoms

- The commissioner also announced that the state has recorded seven new cases, bringing the total in the city to 18

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has announced that some passengers who arrived the city on Wednesday, March 18, have been exposed to coronavirus patients.

The commissioner for health in Lagos, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this via his official Twitter page on Saturday, March 21.

Abayomi made this known while announcing that the state has recorded seven new cases, bringing the total in the city to 18.

"Take note that travellers on Flights BA75 and KLM 587 which arrived in Lagos on the 18th March, 2020 have been exposed to confirmed #COVID19 cases.

"Travellers on the said flights BA75 and KLM587 should observe strict self isolation and reach out to us on 08000corona if they have any symptoms," Abayomi announced.

Meanwhile, the police in Lagos have commenced a massive crackdown on social, religious and other gatherings above 50 people in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement, made available to Legit.ng, said the police operatives will be enforcing the ban on social gatherings, clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 50 persons in the state.

The residents of the state were urged to comply with the guidelines and directives issued by both the federal government and the Lagos state government on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

Elkana said the Lagos police command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 50.

In another related report, a Nigerian businessman identified as Ikenna Ronald Nzimora has shared a piece of advice with intending couples who are planning to get married soon amid the restrictions put in place over the coronavirus spread in Nigeria.

Nzimora took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk to brides and grooms-to-be. According to him, whoever has a wedding already planned during this period should not postpone it. The businessman urged intending couples to go ahead with their big day.

However, he suggested that couples should involve just a small number of people. He stated that they should have only their immediate family members and close friends.

Nzimora advised them to continue with their wedding, noting that his suggestion would save 90%-95% of what it would have cost them.

