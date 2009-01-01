Home | News | General | How husband to be died hours before wedding in Plateau state

Tragedy struck in Jos, the Plateau state capital when a groom-to-be, Samuel Yarling, reportedly died on his wedding day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sudden death of the groom has sent his families into mourning.

A family member said Yarling died shortly after he received treatment for a head injury he suffered when he fell on the ground

Yarling was supposed to marry his bride to be, Helen Weze, a nurse, on Saturday, March 21, at the ECWA Church Seminary.

Family members said Weze is currently on admission at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUT) after going into shock when she learnt about the death of her soon-to-be husband.

Narrating how the late groom died, a family member said Yarling had gone to pick his wedding suit at his sister’s house at about 12 am and while there he fell on the ground and had a slight bruise on his head.

After the bruise was treated at a nearby medicine store, he returned to his guest house to pass the night.

The source said an hour after the groom-to-be arrived the guest house, he began to vomit uncontrollably.

Yarling was then rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Family members have described the death of Yarling as shocking and painful.

In another report, the police in Lagos have commenced a massive crackdown on social, religious and other gatherings above 50 people in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement, made available to Legit.ng, said the police operatives will be enforcing the ban on social gatherings, clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 50 persons in the state.

The residents of the state were urged to comply with the guidelines and directives issued by both the federal government and the Lagos state government on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

Elkana said the Lagos police command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed.

The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 50.

The police clarified that the order also affects commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading).

Elkana said the Lagos police command urged members of the public to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scenes of incidents.

He added that the commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, had called on the good people of Lagos state to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone.

