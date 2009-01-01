Home | News | General | Wedding, burial ceremonies banned as Lagos police begin crackdown on gatherings above 50

- The police in Lagos have begun cracking down on social, religious and other gatherings above 50 people in the state

- The move is in line with the directives of the Federal and Lagos state governments put in place to avoid the further spread of coronavirus

- The police commissioner has also ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures

The police in Lagos have commenced a massive crackdown on social, religious and other gatherings above 50 people in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement, made available to Legit.ng, said the police operatives will be enforcing the ban on social gatherings, clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 50 persons in the state.

The residents of the state were urged to comply with the guidelines and directives issued by both the federal government and the Lagos state government on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

Elkana said the Lagos police command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed.

The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 50.

Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu. Photo credit: PM News

Source: UGC

The police clarified that the order also affects commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading).

Elkana said the Lagos police command urged members of the public to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scenes of incidents.

He added that the commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, had called on the good people of Lagos state to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone.

According to the police spokesperson, the command has deployed a medical team to market places for awareness creation.

The police commissioner has also ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures.

Residents are advised to contact the police for information or complaints regarding Covid-19 on 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453 (toll-free).

Meanwhile, a Nigerian businessman identified as Ikenna Ronald Nzimora has shared a piece of advice with intending couples who are planning to get married soon amid the restrictions put in place over the coronavirus pandemic.

Nzimora took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk to brides and grooms-to-be.

According to him, whoever has a wedding already planned during this period should not postpone it.

The businessman urged intending couples to go ahead with their big day. However, he suggested that couples should involve just a small number of people.

He stated that they should have only their immediate family members and close friends. Nzimora advised them to continue with their wedding, noting that his suggestion would save 90%-95% of what it would have cost them.

He urged intending couples not to listen to anyone who tells them to shift their wedding plans.

[embedded content]

