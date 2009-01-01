Home | News | General | Just in: 4 ministers in West African country test positive for coronavirus

- Four key ministers in Burkina Faso have tested positive for coronavirus as the pandemic gains ground in Africa

- The infected government officials are the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education, and mines and quarries

- In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Burkina Faso has closed its land and air borders and introduced curfew starting on Saturday, March 21

Burkina Faso's four ministers have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus as the African continent battles with the surge in the number of infected people.

The country’s health emergency response operations centre also allegedly reported two new deaths on Saturday, March 21, The Guardian reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Burkina Faso's ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education, and mines and quarries have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Four ministers tested positive for coronavirus as Burkina Faso reports two new deaths

Source: UGC

The West African country said it has recorded three deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus, adding that 24 new cases were confirmed on Friday, March 20.

Coronavirus: Huge relief as six suspected cases in Ondo, Nasarawa test negative

At the time of filing this report, Burkina Faso reportedly has a total of 64 confirmed cases (29 women and 35 men).

The country has also recorded five cases of recovery.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the government of Burkina Faso has closed its land and air borders and introduced curfew starting on Saturday, March 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, as the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria surged to 22 on Saturday, March 21, the federal government has shut Nigeria's international airports in Lagos and Abuja.

The Nigerian government barred international flights from coming into Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja, effective from Monday, March 23.

The ban is expected to be in place until April 23, according to a statement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Coronavirus: Lagos government to teach eight subjects on radio, TV (see list)

Also following the confirmation of the 10 new cases in the country, many Nigerians are asking the government to completely lock down the country.

"Please shut down the country already. We can’t afford to be negligent like Italy & the UK," Deji Adeyanju commented.

"Close the borders!" Niran Omoakin called on the Nigerian government.

Jaiyeolami said: "Can @MBuhari Close/Lockdown all our International airports? Everyone of them are travelling home, importing the virus. Isn't it clear enough? What kind of rubbish is this??!!"

Adetunji Adediran commented: "Government should mandate #StayAtHome now. Before it's too late. Like play like play, This is spreading."

Abdulsalam Meezy commented: "I work at Abuja airport. Just today this morning i saw some plane landing. Why have FG not ban flights already na..Loudly crying face"

"Now this is getting serious. "9 of 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria, stop all flights... ALL FLIGHTS! Close the boarders. Only Nigerians in diaspora should be allowed into country and should be forced into 2 weeks quarantine upon arrival," @ElSirdeeq99 tweeted.

COVID19: Kogi governor orders closure of schools, bans gathering of over 30 people

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Сoronavirus: 6 outrageous lies about the disease | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...