Shut down the country - Nigerians react as FG confirms 10 new coronavirus cases

Since the confirmation of the index case of the novel coronavirus in Lagos, the Nigerian government has been telling the citizens not to panic, given assurance that everything is under control.

However, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country increases, Nigerians put pressure on the federal government to restrict movements into the country.

The Nigerian government responded by placing a travel ban on countries with over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Nevertheless, Nigerians appear to be demanding more now as the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed 10 new cases in the noon of Saturday, March 21, bring the total confirmed cases in the country to 22.

According to the health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Lagos has 16 cases, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 and Ogun 2.

Two of the confirmed cases have been discharged after undergoing treatment and testing negative for the virus.

The confirmation of the 10 new cases has got Nigerians reacting on Twitter, asking the government to do more to contain the virus.

Legit.ng collects some of the key reactions below:

"BREAKING: Officially we have 10 new cases, 3 in Abuja, 2 in Ogun & 5 fresh cases in Lagos.

"Please shut down the country already. We can’t afford to be negligent like Italy & the UK," Deji Adeyanju commented.

"Close the borders!" Niran Omoakin called on the Nigerian government.

Jaiyeolami said: "Can @MBuhari Close/Lockdown all our International airports? Everyone of them are travelling home, importing the virus. Isn't it clear enough? What kind of rubbish is this??!!"

Adetunji Adediran commented: "Government should mandate #StayAtHome now. Before it's too late. Like play like play, This is spreading."

Abdulsalam Meezy commented: "I work at Abuja airport. Just today this morning i saw some plane landing. Why have FG not ban flights already na..Loudly crying face"

"Now this is getting serious.

"9 of 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria, stop all flights... ALL FLIGHTS! Close the boarders.

Only Nigerians in diaspora should be allowed into country and should be forced into 2 weeks quarantine upon arrival," @ElSirdeeq99 tweeted.

Captain Brown tweeted: "The best time for a lockdown in Nigeria is NOW. Close schools, offices, markets and all. Let's stop all movements for the next few weeks. A stitch in time saves nine.

"It's better to err on the side of caution."

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have been hospitalised for chloroquine poisoning after resorting to self-medication based on the declaration by US president, Donald Trump, that chloroquine can be used to treat persons infected with the coronavirus.

About 20 Nigerians who reside in Lagos are currently hospitalised in various hospitals in the state after taking an overdose of the anti-malarial drug.

