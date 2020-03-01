Home | News | General | Lagos explosion: Death toll hits 23

By Bose Adelaja

The death toll in the last Sunday’s explosion which occurred at Ado-Soba, Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State has risen to 23 following the death of one of the survivors of the incident today.

The victim a female had been receiving treatment at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital unfortunately before the unexpected occurred on weekend.

Following the explosion, a total of 500 people have been displaced while 100 of them have been accommodated in the state relief camp.

Recall that the aftermath of the sad occurrence resulted in a number of people being declared missing in the yet to be determined the real cause of the blast which shook the state in the early hours of the fateful day with an unprecedented level of devastation.

Earlier, rescuers had recovered a total of 22 bodies, including males and females bringing the total number of deaths recorded so far to 23, with the latest death.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the latest casualty, which had been under medical treatment since Sunday.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Situation report regarding the explosion at the aforementioned location which occurred on Sunday 15th March 2020. Update as of 21st March, 6:00 pm.

“We regret to report that the fatality rate from the above incident has climbed to 23 with the death of a female victim who had been receiving treatment at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital.

A revised total of 500 people have been displaced from their homes and 100 of them have been accommodated in the LASEMA relief camp,”

He urged Lagos residents to remain calm, ” Our help desk remains manned and personnel is always on hand to manage inquiries and arrange transfer to the relief camp for those rendered homeless by the explosions.

We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and to be law-abiding,” he said.

