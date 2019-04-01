Home | News | General | Lawmaker challenges Gov Obiano on modern waste mgt
Lawmaker challenges Gov Obiano on modern waste mgt



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Anambra government pulls down inhabitable burnt buildings of Upper Iweka
Willie Obiano

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In a bid to protect and ensure cleaner environment and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Nonso Okafor, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to build modern waste recycling plants in the state.

He explained that the provision of  such facilities would not only create direct and indirect jobs  through the value chain, but would also boost the economy of the state and help in lowering greenhouse gas emissions which cause serious climatic changes.

Okafor who asserted this in a motion he sponsored during the plenary, described the current mode of waste management across the state as archaic, unhealthy and unacceptable.

“Unfortunately, our idea of waste management in this state is open dumping, burning and landfill, which is a threat to our environment and climate. The current practice of lumping all waste both biodegradable and others is not climate-friendly and will not ensure a clean Anambra”, he opined.

The lawmaker noted that with an estimated daily generation of 950,000 tons of waste in Anambra as well as it’s position as the second state with highest population density in Nigeria, there was an urgent need to adopt a more strategic and proactive approach in tackling the surging waste generated from households, institutions and business premises.

“There is urgent need for our state to leverage on the critical mass of solid waste being generated in the state especially in Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi, by building plants that recycle solid waste and bring out raw materials. Whether degradable or biodegradable, our waste should be a wealth to our state.

“While degradable wastes can be used as organic fertilizers in agriculture, the non-degradable waste such as nylon bags, metal scraps, used tyres, rubbers, bottles, plastics, glasses, etc., when recycled, can provide  raw materials for production,” Mr Okafor stated while urging the government to encourage private sector operators to invest in waste management value chain in the state.

Vanguard

