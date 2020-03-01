Home | News | General | Coronavirus: We will not shut down schools in Akwa Ibom- Gov.Emmanuel Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his government would not close down public schools in the state out of fear of Coronavirus recently recorded in some parts of Nigeria.

He added that it was baseless to abruptly terminate academic activities since public schools would normally end their session Next week.

In a statewide broadcast on Saturday morning, the governor said there was no need for people in the state to panic considering the precautionary measures his administration has put in place.

While urging everyone to go about their normal duties, he appealed for utmost caution and deep sense of rationality, especially from the media, in the manner of reportage of the global pandemic, adding that there is no redeeming value in causing panic in the State.

He also insisted that there is no confirmed case of the virus anywhere in the state.

He said, “You may have read a rash of mischievous information peddled by certain media platforms on the status of COVID-19 in our State.

“I want to assure the public that the rumours and false information going around on social media are completely false. For emphasis, let me state here unequivocally that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State as I speak to you.

“As a matter of fact, the measures put in place at our Airport is comprehensive and has no parallel anywhere in West Africa.”

He disclosed that his administration through the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, had set up an Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Task Force several weeks before the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria was recorded

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...