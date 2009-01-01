Home | News | General | 2 Nigerian Premier League stars nominated for prestigious award after impressive season

Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles and Wilfred Ndidi are among names of Nigerian footballers shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

In the King of the Pitch category, Man United striker Ighalo alongside Lille star Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Ndidi will are in strong contention for the top award.

The Queen of the Pitch award will be a tough battle between Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Here are the list of nominees:

Goalkeeper of the Year

1. Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia FC)

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels FC)

3. Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defender of the Year

1. William Troost Ekong (Udinese FC)

2. Chidozie Awaziem (Club Deportivo Leganés)

3. Kenneth Omeruo (Club Deportivo Leganés)

Midfielder of the Year

1. Oghenekaro Etebo (Getafe CF)

2. Joe Aribo (Rangers FC)

3. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

Striker of the Year

1. Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua FC)

2. Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC)

3. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF)

Queen of the pitch

1. Onome Ebi (Henan Huishang FC)

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels FC)

3. Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)

King of the pitch

1. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

2. Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua FC)

3. Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC)

Team of the Year

1. Lobi Stars (Benue State)

2. Super Eagles (National Team)

3. Enyimba International FC (Abia State)

Coach of the Year

1. Usman Abdallah (Enyimba International FC)

2. Thomas Dennerby (Super Falcons)

3. Gernot Rohr (Super Eagles)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo has passed a message to all football fans that their health is much more important than anything else during this period of the Coronavirus pandemic, cited on Mirror.

The 30-year-old completed a January move to Man United and has won the heart of many fans around the world.

He has scored four goals in eight matches, keeping the Red Devils in three competitions including the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Legit.ng also reported that Uche Agbo may have not played for the Super Eagles for a while but the midfielder has completed his luxurious 3-star hotel in Benin City and its ready to begin commercial activities.

The 24-year-old posted a short video clip and pictures showing the exterior part of the hotel located at Oko quarters, GRA Benin City. Agbo is currently on loan at Spanish second division side Deportivo La Caruna from Standard Liege.

