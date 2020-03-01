Abule-Ado explosion victim dies in hospital

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says a victim of the March. 15 explosion at Abule-Ado, Lagos State, died on Saturday bringing the number of deaths from the explosion to 23.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the female victim died at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, where she was receiving treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“The victim had been receiving treatment since Sunday March 15 after the tragedy took place.

“We regret to report that the fatality rate from the Abule-Ado incident has climbed to 23, with the death of a female victim who had been receiving treatment at the Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi,” he said.

The official said that a person was still missing from the incident.