Man allegedly assaulted by police on his way to visit mom in Sapele Delta state

- A video of yet another police brutality has since gone viral on social media

- In the video, a young man is seen being physically assaulted by some police officers who struggle to put him in a van

- A brother of the victim shared the video, claiming that the young man was on his way to visit their mom when the incident occurred

Amidst the pandemonium the country has been thrown into over the outbreak of COVID-19 also known as coronavirus in Nigeria, it appears issues such as police brutality is far from stopping anytime soon.

Currently trending on social media is yet another video of another young man being harassed by some police officers in Sapele area of Delta state. According to the older brother of the victim, Nick Ben, who shared the video online, his brother didn't commit any offence.

Sharing the video, he narrated how the brother has gone out to buy some things for his mother and was on his way to visit her on an okada, when the police officers stopped his bike and demanded to search the goods he bought.

Despite finding nothing incriminating, one of the police officers who was drunk demanded that he entered the van of which he refused, as he hadn't done anything.

Ben stated that following his brother's resistance, he was physically assaulted by the police until some people intervened and saved him but not before suffering bodily harm.

Ben who shared the video which he claimed was recorded by a bystander, demanded for justice.

"Police brutality must end in Nigeria, we need justice" Ben wrote on Istagram.

See post below:

The post which has since gone viral, sparked outrage online.

Read some comments below:

chiamaka_adaure: "Where is that Instagram police woman!?? She won’t see this, she is probably listening to naira marley’s album"

talkbackwithchidera: "I personally feel like the Nigerian police force just picks people with mental problems and gives them a gun. That's the only way one can explain the level of foolishness and callousness they display."

asiwajulerry: "I pray these men come in contact with a Covid19 infected person, they are the right victims that needs to be affected in this country!!"

tiger_official_2: "One street will star killing police on daily basis before they will stop this madness"

iam_mrchilling: "Omo Nigerian police will even make u think you’re guilty of what they’re arresting you for....see as them Dey carry am like say him shot Buhari"

the.adaeze: "Police brutality has clearly gone out of hand, it’s sad that the people who are supposed to protect you harm you. ....."

chris_paid01: "If that gun nor dey the police hand that guy go beat am like mad "

temielegahofficial: "Injustice everywhere..What a country"

Only a while ago, a Nigerian man identified as Taylor on Instagram has shared his horrific experience with officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and how what should have been a blissful holiday for him was completely ruined.

The individual, who is based in the US, came home to spend the holidays in Nigeria and he had a first-hand experience of police brutality in Lagos, on Monday, January 6, 2020, on his way back home from the beach.

SARS officers pressed my yansh while arresting me - pregnant woman laments on Legit TV

[embedded content]

