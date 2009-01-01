Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Despite death of 4825 people in Italy, big Serie A club set to make 1 daring decision

- Napoli will resume training in the coming days amid coronavirus lockdown

- Over 53,000 people are currently infected with the dreaded disease in Italy

- Italy is now the most hit country with the epidemic with 4825 deaths

Italian giants Napoli are set to resume training amid the coronavirus pandemic despite military enforcing lockdown in the entire country, Mirror reports.

Italy is now the worst hit country with a total 4825 people already dead and more than 53,000 currently infected and are battling for their lives.

The suspended Italian League is due to restart on April 3, but that date is no longer feasible as Italy continues to be seriously affected with huge number of deaths daily.

But Napoli claim they want to resume training next week despite the warnings, but according to the Italian Footballers Association, the members’ (players’) life would be put at risk is clubs begin activities.

The biggest daily death increase was recorded in Italy on Saturday with 793 deaths in 24 hours and despite that, Napoli announced their stars will return to training by Wednesday.

On the Italian Footballers' Association's web site, their chief Damiano Tomassi said: "Training now, before the championship resumes, doesn’t make sense. It’s also dangerous.

“Whoever thinks of benefitting by training their team, I don’t know what they have in their minds."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paolo Maldini and son Daniel were reportedly tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus, according to club AC Milan, cited on Twitter.

The Rossoneri director of football and player are the latest high profile Italians to have contracted the virus. Juventus trio including Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala along with his girlfriend Oriana have also been confirmed to have tested positive.

The Italian Serie A fixtures have been postponed indefinitely as the numbers of infected persons continue to increase in the country.

However, Italian defender Alessandro Favalli who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has stated that the infection left his eyes burning. The 27-year old is the second player in Italy that tested positive for COVID-19.

According to him, he woke up that day feeling very uncomfortable. He said it was so terrible that his eyes were burning and he had to immediately place a call to his family members and the all claimed to have the same symptoms.

