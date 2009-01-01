Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Winners Chapel and Dunamis Abuja hold Sunday service despite government ban on more than 50 people gatherings

- The Lagos and Ogun state government recently placed a ban on more than 50 people gatherings or meetings

- This ban was placed to curb the spread of coronavirus

- However, while other churches have devised ways to follow the directive and still do their service, some churches still held services with more than 50 people in attendance

- Live videos from Winners Chapel and Dunamis Abuja show that the churches had their Sunday service with more than 50 people

Despite the recent directive given by the Lagos and Ogun state government to halt all gatherings or meetings of more than fifty people in other to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sunday service gatherings this Sunday, March 22, shows that two churches have failed to follow the directive.

The Winners Chapel, Cannan Land, and Dunamis in Abuja held their Sunday service with more than fifty people in attendance.

In videos streamed live to their members across the world, it could be seen that the congregation in both churches was more than the number required for gatherings by the Lagos and Ogun state government.

Looking closely, Legit.ng, however, discovered that the members of Winners Chapel were not sitting closely together. An empty seat was left beside every member.

Dunamis also tagged their live streaming service for this Sunday, the sensitization service.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God amended the schedule of all parishes. The church recently released a memo directing members and parishes to follow a new schedule for services.

The memo that was tagged as a slight alteration in the mode of service for parishes in Lagos and Ogun state, was signed by the assistant general overseer of the church, Pastor Johnson Folorunsho Odesola.

In the memo, Odesola directed all parishes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos and Ogun not to hold gatherings of more than fifty members. He said parishes with more than fifty members should make use of their RCCG fellowship centres.

This was done to follow the ban placed on religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshipers by the Lagos and Ogun state governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.

